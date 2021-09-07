Pentucket Regional Schools Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for Students Ages 12 and Up

Pentucket Regional School District is having two vaccination clinics for middle and high school students as it works as it aims for having no less than 80 percent of students vaccinated.

Clinics are open to all children in the district age 12 and up and take place at Pentucket Regional Middle School, 20 Main St., West Newbury.

The first dose clinic is Thursday, Sept. 9, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., and the second is Thursday, Sept. 30, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

“We are happy to provide our students with an easy and convenient way to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage all those eligible to participate,” said Superintendent Justin Bartholomew. “Vaccinating our students will help us to ensure the safety of all those in the school community, bringing us one step closer to a more normal school year.”

Students under the age of 18 will be administered the Pfizer vaccine, which is authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration for individuals ages 12-15. The Pfizer vaccine recently earned full Food and Drug Administration approval for individuals aged 16 and up. Students age 18 and older also have the option of receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Parents and guardians are not required to attend the clinic, but must complete a registration form. Registration takes about 10 minutes and may be completed on a computer, cell phone, tablet or other smart device. Health insurance is not required.

