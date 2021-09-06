State Plans I-495 South Detour to Route 213 Wednesday Night

Installation of poles will result in closing the on-ramp from Interstate 495 south to Route 213 west in Methuen overnight Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports the work is scheduled to take place from 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, through 5 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9. In the event of poor weather, work will be rescheduled for 8 p.m., Thursday, through 5 a.m., Friday.

Traffic heading southbound on I-495 will be detoured first to the next exit, exit 104, then left before heading the opposite way on I-495 northbound, where drivers can access 213 westbound.

