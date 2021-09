Methuen Young Peoples Theatre, featuring local students in grades four through 11, present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” next weekend.

The performance takes place at Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., at Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen.

Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door and online here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...