Groveland to Use $850,000 MassWorks Grant for Culvert Replacement and Improvements

Groveland plans to replace a failing culvert on Uptack Road over Meadow Pond with an $850,000 state MassWorks grant and make improvements at Elm Square with a $59,452 Shared Streets grant.

“Once completed, the projects will make the Town of Groveland a better, safer place to live, work and play,” said Director of Economic Development, Planning and Conservation Rebecca Oldham.

According to a statement, the town said “culvert embankments are in poor condition and show signs of cracking and displacement. Guard rails on both sides of the road have deteriorated, posing a potential danger to motorists and pedestrians.” The grant allows the town to install a new concrete box culvert and guard rails, to meet standards for modern traffic safety devices.

The Shared Streets project calls for new sidewalks in Elm Square and the surrounding neighborhoods, improving pedestrian safety in Elm Square and access between Elm Square and the regional trail network and recreational facilities.

The project also proposes introducing a marked and protected walking area on the southwestern portion of Main Street. This will narrow the wide roadway and create a buffer between pedestrians on-street parking.

As WHAV previously reported, Groveland also received a $82,186 grant for its Johnson Creek Watershed Flood Resiliency Project.

