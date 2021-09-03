Area Nonprofits Receive Federal Pandemic Aid to Feed Hungry Families and Individuals

Food for local families in need is coming thanks to federal pandemic aid awarded to Essex County Community Foundation and area Community Action agencies.

The Baker-Polito Administration distributed $27.1 million in federal Community Development Block Grant, Coronavirus Food Security Program aid to 13 community foundations and the Massachusetts Association for Community Action. The nonprofit agencies will give the money to local programs within their service areas to for hungry families and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.

“This funding is another way Massachusetts can ensure healthy food is on the tables of our most vulnerable and that residents, families and children remain food secure,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “Our Administration remains committed to the partnerships and investments that will build a resilient food system that is better able to serve residents of the Commonwealth for years to come.”

Essex County Community Foundation received $3.2 million, while Massachusetts Association for Community Action was awarded $4.1 million.

According to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, grants may be used for food, labor, supplies, materials and other costs required to run a food provision program. Food security activities may also extend to assistance for food banks, food delivery or pick up and other food-access programs such as Meals on Wheels or other services.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...