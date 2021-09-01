Haverhill Art Walk Concludes Season Saturday, Sept. 11, With Art, Music, Demonstrations

Haverhill Art Walk’s grand finale is Saturday, Sept. 11, with a variety of events from a Puerto Rican Art Exhibit at Buttonwood’s Museum to live music in Washington Square.

Dr. Graciela Trilla guest curates the Puerto Rican Art Exhibit, featuring art created in various mediums including paintings, drawings, lithographs, wood carving prints and serigraphs, as well as ceramics and an exhibit of the 500-year-old Puerto Rican art of making lace recognized as Mundillo. The exhibit takes place at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St.

Along Merrimack Street, Wisteria Montessori School features James Sullivan, with ceramicist Cynthia Mwaura selling her work at Haverhill Print Café and photographer Nick Rao set up across the street at La Pizza Di Forno.

Washington Square features live music curated by artist collective Heaventown Haverhill, Bubbles McGee entertaining folks of all ages across the street and Michael LaBranche, Marie Neuner and Cindy Knight painting in Plein Air outside Casa Blanca.

The Switchboard, 43 Washington St., hosts the Haverhill High Fine Arts Academy Faculty Show while Debbie Shirley offers a live demonstration next door at G’s restaurant. On Wingate Street, The Winged Rabbit features work by owner and artist Patricia Bruno, a wood burning demonstration is offered by Rachel Johnson at The Peddler’s Daughter and the newly opened Sketches and Drips showcases work by Kristen Anderson.

Rise Movement Studio,t 143 Essex St., brings Dance Demos with Melanie Capalbo accompanied by violinist Sarah Nicolau. The YMCA comes to the art walk route as Mela Rogers presents cartooning demonstrations.

Aliana de la Guardia of Guerilla Opera is presenting a free preview of an immersive and multimedia chamber opera based on true stories of Ellis Island immigrants. “ELLIS: Chapter One, Raysel’s Story” begins at 6:30 p.m., at GAR Park.

Haverhill Art Walk is coordinated by Hailey Moschella in conjunction with Creative Haverhill to support the local arts community.

