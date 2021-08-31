River Bards Poetry Series Returns This Fall With Turner, Vallario and HHS’s Reservoir Writers

Creative Haverhill’s River Bards Poetry Series is back this fall as both in-person and virtual event.

Priscilla Turner Spada of Newburyport is first up Friday, Sept. 10. She is a member of the Powow River Poets, an artist and singer. Her chapbook, “Light in Unopened Windows,” was published by Finishing Line Press in 2016. She is included in seven Ibbetson Street literary anthologies, numbers 40-46; Merrimac Mic anthologies numbers II, IV and V; “What is Home,” an anthology published by Portsmouth, N.H., Poet Laureate Project; and “Wingbeats II,” Dos Gatos Press.

Friday, Oct. 1 features Andrea Vallario of Haverhill. She is described as a comrade of the mystics, exploring life through the interplay between the inner worlds, nature and lessons amidst culture and community. Along with her own linguistic murmurings and an expanding poetic palate including Hafez, Kabir, Mira, Tagore and Mary Oliver, she is a member of several local poetry groups including Rockport Poets, Grey Court Poet’s, Haverhill River Bards and the Merrimack Mic Poets. She is currently working on her first book of prose.

Poets of Haverhill High School’s Reservoir Writers literary club, led by River Bard member Cody Kucker. Appear Friday, Nov. 5.

In-person readings take place each night at 7, at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St, Haverhill, and via zoom. In-person attendees are required to wear masks and there is a 50-person limit for the space. Following the featured poet, there is an open mic until everyone has had a chance to read. Participants will be able to join the open mic portion via zoom through the zoom chat and in person through the open mic sign-up sheet. The event wraps up no later than 8:30 p.m.

