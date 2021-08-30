Jesse Green of American Chainsaw Addresses Whittier Middle Students Friday

Jesse Green, star of American Chainsaw on The National Geographic Channel, is coming Friday to the John Greenleaf Whittier School in Haverhill.

The master chainsaw sculptor and speaker presents “Chainsaws, Cheeseburgers and Rock N’ Roll- Live!” Friday, Sept. 3. The show pledges to prove to kids from every background that any dream in life is possible no matter what it is.

As a sculptor, he has been commissioned to create large-scale sculptures for celebrities, foreign royalty, rock stars, corporations, networks, the military, cities, towns, universities, art collectors and others.

Times are subject to the discretion of the school.

