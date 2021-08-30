Election Central: Lewandowski Draws Top Haverhill City Council Position on November Ballot

Haverhill’s preliminary election is two weeks from tomorrow with only the three men on the ballot seeking the office of mayor.

A drawing determined incumbent Mayor James J. Fiorentini will be listed first, followed by City Council Vice President Colin F. LePage and Patrolman Guy E. Cooper.

Voters will eliminate one and send two finalists to the November final.

Speaking of drawings, attorney Melissa Lewandowski, a newcomer seeking election to the Haverhill City Council, drew the top ballot position for the Tuesday, Nov. 4 final election. Lewandowski is the daughter of former Haverhill School Committee member Glen Lewandowski.

Following Lewandowski, the City Council ballot order continues with City Councilor Timothy J. Jordan, William “Bill” Taylor, Council President Melinda E. Barrett, Catherine Rogers, former School Committee member Shaun P. Toohey, Kenneth Stevenson, Councilor John A. Michitson, Tomas Michel, Dee Jacobs O’Neil, Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan, Fred Simmons, Councilor Michael S. McGonagle, Josiah Morrow, Katrina Hobbs-Everett, Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua and former Councilor Kenneth E. Quimby.

At least one-third of the City Council composition will change with LePage dropping his bid in favor of a mayoral run and Councilors Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien and William J. Macek not seeking re-election.

In November’s School Committee race, half of the body is up for re-election. Incumbent Maura Ryan-Ciardiello drew the first ballot position, followed by Richard J. Rosa, newcomer Miguel Andres Quinones and Paul A. Magliocchetti.

In other campaign-related news, City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan is having his kickoff reception tomorrow, Aug. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Advance contributions may be made online at tomsullivan.us.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, LePage is having an event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Willow Spring Vineyards, 840 W. Lowell Ave., Haverhill. There will be music by Neal Ferreira, light refreshments and a cash bar available.

School Committee member Richard J. Rosa also formally launches his re-election campaign Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m., at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington St. Light refreshments will be served.

In Methuen, City Councilor David “D.J.” Beauregard is hosting a campaign kickoff Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6-8 p.m., at the Irish Cottage, 17 Branch St., in Methuen.

