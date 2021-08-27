I-495 Construction Update: Work Begins This Week on Concrete Deck for Southbound Bridge

A major milestone in the construction of the new Interstate 495 southbound bridge in Haverhill—the pouring of its concrete deck—contributes to overnight lane closings next week.

A single right lane will be closed on I-495 north, between exits 107, River Street, and 108, Broadway, Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 30 and 31, from 10 p.m. each night to 5 the following morning. Two left lanes close on I-495 north between exits 106, Ward Hill, and 108, Broadway, close Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., each night. These closings are necessary for installation of new guard rail along I-495 north.

A single right lane will be closed on I-495 south, between exits 107, River Street, and 106, Ward Hill, Thursday, Sept. 2, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. the following morning to allow concrete trucks to safely enter and exit the work zone during the placement of the concrete bridge deck.

The exit 108, Broadway, on-ramp from Route 97 to I-495 south in Haverhill will also be closed Monday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Sept. 2, from 10 p.m., each night, to 5 the following morning. Similarly, the exit 107, River Street, off-ramp from I-495 south to Routes 110/113, River Street, will be closed Monday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Sept. 2, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., each night. Closings permit installation of light pole foundations and conduit.

The projects are weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

