Former Gov. Dukakis Back in Valley Wednesday for 35th Anniversary of Lawrence Heritage State Park

Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael S. Dukakis, who officially opened Lawrence Heritage State Park on Labor Day, Sept. 1, 1986, returns next Wednesday to celebrate the 35th anniversary of serving the public as a local history resource.

Dukakis will be joined by his wife Kitty for the free open house. Which is open to the public, Wednesday, Sept. 1, beginning at 11:30 a.m., at Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitor Center, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence.

Reservations are requested by emailing Summer Historical Tour Interpreter Rich Padova, at [email protected].

As both paid and free parking are limited in downtown Lawrence, it is recommended to park for free at nearby Pemberton Park at Canal and Amesbury streets and walk a few blocks to Lawrence Heritage at Canal and Jackson Streets.

