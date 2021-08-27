Camera Pole Installation Requires Route 213 Ramp Closing Overnight Wednesday

Installation of camera poles on the Interstate 495 on-ramp to Route 213 means closing the ramp overnight Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said camera pole installation operations will take place along the on-ramp from I-495 south to Route 213 west in Methuen. Work is scheduled to take place from 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept.1, through 5 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 2.

Traffic heading southbound on I-495 will be detoured first to the next exit, exit 104, then left before heading the opposite way on I-495 northbound, where drivers may access 213 westbound.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

