Today is Last Day to Register to Vote in Haverhill’s Preliminary Election; City Clerk’s Office Open Until 8

Today, Aug. 25, is the last day to register to vote in Haverhill’s mayoral preliminary election.

Appearing on the ballot, in order of a drawing, are incumbent Mayor James J. Fiorentini and challengers City Council Vice President Colin F. LePage and Patrolman Guy E. Cooper. In-person voting takes place Tuesday, Sept. 14, but early voting begins Sept. 5 at designated sites.

Eligible voters may register to vote at the Haverhill City Clerk’s Office, open until 8 p.m., today, at Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St.

Residents may also register online here.

