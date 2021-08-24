Visitors to Haverhill City Hall and Other Public Buildings Must Wear Masks Starting Wednesday

All visitors to Haverhill’s public buildings as well as unvaccinated employees must wear masks starting Wednesday to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini ordered the mask mandate begin Wednesday and it affects buildings including the public library, Citizens Center and all Public Works Department buildings. In addition, the Administration is beginning negotiations with union members with the aim of requiring vaccinations and any new hires must show proof of vaccination prior to employment.

“Haverhill, like every other city, is seeing a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus,” Fiorentini said. “Ninety percent of all Haverhill’s new cases are people who are not vaccinated. While there are infections among vaccinated people, by and large they are not serious and have not required hospitalization.”

Haverhill’s order is similar to those issued by Gov. Charlie Baker, affecting everyone who works at the executive level, and Boston’s Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

The mayor said, “It is critical that we take steps immediately to protect the public and to protect the vast majority of our employees who are vaccinated.” He added the final and formal approval of the Pfizer vaccine means “there is no longer any reason not to be vaccinated.”

