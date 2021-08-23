Today’s Obituaries: Robert J. “Bob” Cameron, 81, Active with Santa’s Helpers of St. James Parish

Robert J. “Bob” Cameron, 81, of Nichols Village, Groveland, formerly of Lawrence and Haverhill, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, at High Pointe Hospice House, Haverhill.

Cameron was born in Lawrence Dec. 9, 1939, son of the late Robert and Mildred Reiher Cameron. He was the brother of the late Ruth Cameron of Lawrence.

He graduated from Lawrence High School, class of 1957 and attended Northern Essex Community College. Immediately after high school, he worked at Canobie Lake Park. He then worked at New York Toy Company in Lawrence and was a sheet metal mechanic at Davis and Furber Co., North Andover. He retired from Raytheon Co., Andover, where he worked on ground support for the Patriot Missile.

Cameron loved travel of all kinds. He and his wife Elinor visited many countries around the world. His favorites were Denmark and Iceland. He also loved trains, both real and model. Cooking was a passion, and he cooked the full spectrum from formal dinner parties to pizza parties. He would make three pizzas at a time in his restaurant-size stove.

He was very active with Santa’s Helpers of St. James Parish in Haverhill. He loved to read and would solve physics problems “just for fun.”

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Elinor Curtin-Cameron and by several cousins.

Visiting hours are Sunday, Aug. 29, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Monument Square Chapel of Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 334 Main St., Haverhill. Services at the funeral home follow at 1 p.m.

Please direct memorial contributions in memory of Robert J. Cameron to Santa’s Helpers, St. James Parish, 6 Cottage St., Haverhill, MA 01830 or to Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road, Haverhill, MA 01830.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...