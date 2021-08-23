Haverhill Public Library Offers Scholarship Program for High School Juniors

Haverhill students entering their junior year of high school with plans to attend a two- or four-year college could receive a $1,500 scholarship working a few hours a week as a library page.

Students may apply for the Haverhill Public Library Trustee Page Scholarship program. Those accepted work four to six 4-6 hours a week at the library for two school years. At the end of the program, students receive a $1,500 scholarship.

The application and more information may found be on the library’s website at haverhillpl.org/teens. Those with questions may email Teen Librarian Rachel Gagnon at [email protected].

