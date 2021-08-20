Free Backpacks and School Supplies for Those in Need Available Next Thursday in Haverhill

A back-to-school backpack drive is underway in Haverhill to help families in need and organizations that serve those families.

Rep. Andy X. Vargas, Debbie’s Treasure Chest and other community leaders and organizations have partnered to collect donations of backpacks and distribute them next Thursday, Aug. 26, from 3-6 p.m., at AmVets, 576 Primrose St. Haverhill.

“I’m grateful for the work of Debbie’s Treasure Chest and all our partners for uniting to put together this wonderful community event. A lot of families are rightfully anxious as we approach the start of an unprecedented school year, and hopefully we can ease some of their financial worries,” said Vargas.

Backpacks and school supplies will be provided free. To register to receive a backpack, or to donate, visit tinyurl.com/avbackpacks. Walk-ins are welcome while supplies last, but are not guaranteed. Anyone unable to attend the 3-6 p.m. timeframe may indicate so on the registration form and the backpacks school supplies will be delivered to them.

Sponsors and event partners include Mayor James J. Fiorentini; City Council President Melinda E. Barrett; Council Vice President Colin F. LePage; Councilors Michael S. McGonagle, John A. Michitson, Timothy J. Jordan and Thomas J. Sullivan; School Committee Members Richard J. Rosa and Paul A. Magliochetti; Ozzie’s Kids; West Church Youth Group; Riverside Church; Merrimack Valley Hope Mission; and AmVets 147 Haverhill.

