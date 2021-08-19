Nonprofit Developer Plans $1.3 Million Haverhill Home for Five Disabled Residents

A nonprofit real estate developer will spend $1.3 million in Haverhill constructing a new group home for five people with intellectual and developmental disabilities or acquired brain injury.

CIL Realty of Massachusetts Director of Strategic Partnerships Samantha VanSchoick told WHAV Wednesday the project is a “new construction replacement home.” She declined to offer the address to protect the privacy of residents.

Besides Haverhill, CIL Realty plans to buy, construct and/or renovate 28 community residences across the state to provide housing for up to 140 persons. Other homes are in Agawam, Amesbury, Dracut, Grafton, Longmeadow, Lynn, Salisbury, Sandwich, Saugus, Shrewsbury, Southborough, Springfield, Sudbury, Templeton, Tyngsborough, Wakefield, West Springfield, Wilbraham and Uxbridge.

Quasi-public financier MassDevelopment issued a $33.9 million tax-exempt bond on behalf of CIL Realty. Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank purchased the bond, which is also being used to refinance previously issued debt.

“Through its work building and renovating community residences, CIL Realty of Massachusetts sets the stage for the Commonwealth and human-service providers to administer community-centered housing and support for individuals with developmental disabilities,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “We’re proud to be a longstanding partner to this organization and provide low-cost financing for its latest project that will deliver quality housing and care for up to 140 people across Massachusetts.”

All 28 community residences will be leased to providers of care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities or acquired brain injury. Each is managed and operated by the organization leasing the residence, and will house three to five Massachusetts residents. CILRM expects to create an additional 315 new jobs and support 84 construction jobs over the next three years.

CIL Realty develops Massachusetts properties that are then leased to the Commonwealth and private nonprofit agencies that provide housing and other services to people with disabilities. The nonprofit is a subsidiary of the Corporation for Independent Living, based in Hartford, Conne.t It was founded in 1979 by a coalition of private, nonprofit, service providers to foster the development of small, non-institutional, community-based independent living opportunities for persons with disabilities or in need of a structured living environment.

