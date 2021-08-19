Haverhill’s Riverside Church Plans Legislative Prayer Breakfast Aug. 26

Riverside Church in Haverhill is having a Legislative Prayer Breakfast next week.

The church’s Rev. Mark Rivera will address attendees and Gov. Charlie Baker has also been invited to deliver remarks at the first of what officials say will be an annual tradition. The breakfast takes place Thursday, Aug. 26, from 8-9:30 a.m., at Riverside Church, 278 Groveland St., Haverhill.

There was no response to WHAV’s request for more information in time for this story.

Reservations are due by Friday, Aug. 20, by emailing [email protected] or calling 978-372-9871.

