Extra COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Open During the Next Two Fridays in Haverhill

All three versions of COVID-19 vaccines are available Friday afternoon in Haverhill for those who have not yet been vaccinated.

Free vaccinations for those ages 12 and up are available from noon-3 p.m., at Pentucket Lake School, 252 Concord St. Another clinic takes place next Friday, from 3-7 p.m., at GAR Park, downtown. The latter clinic is also offering a magician, raffle and food.

Clinics are operated by Greater Lawrence Family Health Center in concert with the City of Haverhill Health Department.

No appointments are necessary.

Vaccinations are also available every Thursday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St. The Thursday clinic offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...