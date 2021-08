Greater Haverhill Arts Association and Buttonwoods Museum are presenting the art of Lisa Hertel and Sarah Dugan through Aug. 31.

Hertel shares her watercolors of world myths, while Dugan shares her cyanotypes and encaustics. Their works are on exhibit during regular hours at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

There will also be a public reception Saturday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Buttonwoods.

