Today, Aug. 17, is National Nonprofit Day. This day recognizes the efforts of civic, charitable and other nonprofit efforts that make Greater Haverhill the best it can be.

Greater Haverhill’s only public radio station and nonprofit local news service thanks its volunteers, members, underwriters, listeners and readers as well as all of the other nonprofit organizations who make a difference every day.

#NationalNonprofitDay

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...