Mayflower’s Crossing 400 Years Ago Theme of Atkinson Garden Club Show Aug. 27-28

The Atkinson Garden Club remembers the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s tumultuous trans-Atlantic crossing when its Standard Flower Show takes place Friday, Aug. 27.

Area gardeners may participate in the Mayflower tribute. The Horticulture Division, titled “Indigenous Americans,” is open to all amateur gardeners. There are sections for perennials, annuals, Hosta, bulbs, corms, rhizomes and tubers and all variety of vegetables. Entries for this division, with a few exceptions, must be fresh, grown by the exhibitor and in the exhibitors’ possession for no fewer than 90 days. The Design Division, “The Pilgrims,” is open to all members of National Garden Club-affiliated garden clubs, and includes duo, angular, cascade, reflective and designs in the Colonial American Style.

The show takes place Friday, Aug. 27, from noon- 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Atkinson Congregational Church, 101 Main St., Atkinson.

It is a juried show and entries with the highest points will be recognized. For more information on labeling, display, placement, entry procedure and more, call General Chair Jane Goodwin at 603-347-5663.

