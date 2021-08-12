Think You’re Being Watched? ‘Ghost and Grays’ Event May Offer Answer Saturday Night

Granite Sky Services and the Essex County Ghost Project are asking those who feel like they have been watched while walking in a cemetery or looking up in the sky to take part in “Ghost and Grays” this Saturday night.

The event, which benefits the Hilldale Cemetery restoration fund, takes place Saturday night, Aug. 14, with gates open at 8 p.m. and tours at 8:30, at Hilldale Cemetery, 337-351 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Admission is $10.

Those seeking more information may call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

Hilldale Cemetery, established in 1859, is a 20-acre cemetery containing more than 4,000 burial plots.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...