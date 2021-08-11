Haverhilll and Plaistow Among Those Offering Heat Relief to Residents

Haverhill and Plaistow, N.H., are among area communities providing emergency cooling centers this week as WHAV Meteorologist James Covington warns residents of an “excessive heat watch” Thursday with temperatures topping 95 degrees and a heat index of 105.

Haverhill’s Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for residents who need help or are suffering from heat issues. Those who need help outside of these hours are asked to call Vin Ouellette at 978-374-2388, ext. 3928. The city is also suggesting Plug’s Pond, off Mill Street, open from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.; the water cannons at either St. James/Tilton Upper School, 425 Primrose St., or Riverside Park, Lincoln Avenue, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; and the Swasey Spray Park, Blaisdell Street, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Plaistow is offering heat relief at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., through 5 p.m. Outside of those hours, residents may call ahead to use the Public Safety Complex, 27 Elm St., or Vic Geary Center, 18 Greenough Road. Plaistow residents who need help or transportation may call Emergency Management at 603-382-6816.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center plans to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, Aug. 13, at St. James School/Tilton Upper School, from noon- 3 p.m. All three vaccine types are available and the city is providing free hot dogs and freeze pops.

