Haverhill Mayoral and City Council Candidates Plan Parties; Michel Kicks-Off Campaign Tonight

Two Haverhill candidates for mayor and two for City Council are among those planning campaign fundraising events.

Tonight at 5, Tomas Michel hosts his campaign kick-off at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room located, 85 Essex St. Michel, a former U.S. Army Reserve service member, said his mission is to “promote equity in the community he serves one action at a time” and his vision is to “impact individuals, institutions and structures to exercise behaviors, policies and procedures compliant with the rule of law.”

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, I witnessed firsthand that there are insurmountable inequities taking place in our communities, and not enough citizens trying to help,” said Michel, who was born in the Dominican Republic, grew up in Puerto Rico and moved to Massachusetts during the summer of 2015.

Haverhill City Council candidate Dee Jacobs O’Neil kicks off her campaign Thursday, Aug. 26, from 6-8 p.m., at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St.

