Haverhill Art Walk This Saturday Offers Live Music, Artists, Children’s Activities and More

Haverhill Art Walk continues this Saturday with a full lineup of music, painting and pottery artists, children’s art show and more.

The monthly event takes place Saturday, Aug. 14, from 3-7 p.m., at various venues in downtown Haverhill.

Musical performances include Heaventown Haverhill in Washington Square; open mic at The Switchboard, 43 Washington St.; local duo The Tims at G’s, 35 Washington St.; Hip Hop artists Isvi and Jeff at Stem, 124 Washington St.; Hula Hoop Jam with Primitive Rubbish People and Alliance of Fire at Columbus Park; and Kate Karcz and Jamie Cain at Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate St.

In addition, Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., hosts painter Mark Hayden; Cynthia Mwaura shows her pottery at Haverhill Print Café, 126 Merrimack St.; the photography of Nick Rao is on display at La Pizza Di Forno, 109 Merrimack St.; Ruth’s House in Lafayette Square hosts guest artists Amy Hamlet and Helen Duncan; Winged Rabbit, 63 Wingate St., showcases work by Jordan Hancock; Sketches and Drips, 21 Wingate St., presents Mandala artist Melissa Venti Morrison; and Evens and Oddities, 42 Emerson St., offers taxidermy art, dissections and specimen work.

Community Action’s is also hosting a children’s art show and interactive activities, while the Burgess Building, 143-145 Essex St., exhibits work by RiversEdge Photographic Society, as well as open studios with neon artist Nick McKnight, a wheel throwing demo hosted by Lisa Hertel and work by David LeBlanc.

Haverhill Art Walk is coordinated by Hailey Moschella in conjunction with Creative Haverhill to support the local arts community. Click for a map of events.

