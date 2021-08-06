Seniors Reflect on Pandemic Isolation with ‘Art & Music Through the Age of Covid’ Aug. 12

“Art & Music Through the Age of Covid,” featuring original artwork created by senior residents, is coming to downtown Haverhill Thursday, Aug. 12.

Bethany Community Services, under the guidance of Art Therapist and Resident Services Coordinator Linda Maxwell, shares new mediums residents used to express themselves during the days of lockdowns and social isolation. From dream catchers to drawings, each piece personifies a resident’s experience and an outpouring of creativity.

The free program, supported in part by the Haverhill Cultural Council, also features live musical performances by residents accompanied by Music Therapist Eunice Wong.

The event takes place Thursday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., outdoors in the courtyard at the Phoenix Row apartments, 22 Phoenix Row, Haverhill. Light refreshments will be available including complimentary Kona Ice for seniors and children under the age of 8.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...