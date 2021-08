Main Street in Plaistow, N.H., is closing daytimes for two days for railroad track replacement.

Pan Am Railways is replacing the crossing at Route 121A, in the area of 144 Main St., Plaistow. The cross streets are Duston and Maple Avenues.

Closing takes place between Tuesday, Aug. 17, 7 a.m., through Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m.

Residents are advised the work requires full road closing and to seek alternate routes.

