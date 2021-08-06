Judge Sends Haverhill Woman to Prison for Stealing from Local Nursing Home Residents

The former business office manager at Penacook Place Nursing Home in Haverhill was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and paid $19,050 in restitution after being convicted of stealing from residents.

Attorney General Maura Healey said 50-year-old Bridget Briand of Haverhill pleaded guilty in Essex Superior Court to charges of four counts of larceny over $250 from a person over 60, two counts of larceny over $1,200 and six counts or false entry into corporate books. Judge Jeffrey Karp sentenced Briand to two-and-a-half years in prison, with one year to serve and the balance suspended for four years during which time she will remain on probation. Karp also ordered Briand not work in any long-term care facility or handle finances for anyone 60 years old or over.

“This defendant had a duty to advocate for the financial well-being of nursing home residents, but instead abused her position of trust and stole tens of thousands of dollars from elderly victims,” said Healey.

As WHAV reported first last December, Briand was accused of running a scheme between 2018 and 2019 where she stole more than $20,000 from an 88-year-old resident by writing checks to herself from the resident’s account. She is also accused of transferring reimbursements owed to a number of other residents into the account from which she was stealing to cover up the original theft. She was fired December of 2019.

