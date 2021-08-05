N.H. Local and State Police Plan Extra Patrols Friday Along Route 125 From Plaistow North

New Hampshire state and local police will be patrolling Route 125 from Plaistow north to Milton, N.H., throughout the day and night Friday, checking for impaired and distracted drivers and those speeding.

The additional, directed patrols are paid by grants from the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety, especially in those areas of the state that are most heavily traveled and where traffic crashes frequently occur. Route 125 has seen nearly 450 crashes and 118 people injured since 2016.

“Data shows that the Route 125 corridor has experienced numerous significant crashes in the past five years, many of which have resulted in serious injuries or death,” said State Police Captain Christopher Vetter, commander of the Office of Highway Safety.

Motorists can expect to see both local officers and state troopers working together as they enforce auto and criminal laws.

