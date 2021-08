Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum is again offering free guided walking tours this month.

A tour of Linwood Cemetery takes place this Sunday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. Additional tours take place Saturday, Aug. 14, at noon, at Bradford Burial Ground; Sunday, Aug. 15, 3 p.m.; at Pentucket Burial Ground; and Saturday, Aug. 21, 1 p.m., at Historic Bradford Center.

Those interested may register by emailing [email protected] or calling 978-374-4626. In case of inclement weather, tours may be rescheduled.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...