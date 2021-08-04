Tasty Awards and After Party Join Haverhill’s Fourth Annual Restaurant Week Lineup

Haverhill’s Fourth Annual Restaurant Week, a showcase of culinary delights from more than 30 restaurants, is adding the “Tasty Awards” and an After Party to this year’s lineup.

Haverhill Restaurant Week kicks off with L’Arche Boston North’s sold-out Longest Table along Wingate Street and continues with “7 Tasty Days of Summer” through Thursday, Aug. 26. Haverhill Restaurant Week Chairperson Eva Montibello said the Tasty Awards honors the Most Amazing Owner, Best Chef, Most Entertaining Staff Person, Most Fun Bartender, among others.

“We are encouraging our amazing restaurateur community to show Haverhill their best and most delicious meals—and challenging our community to get out and try new restaurants and dishes,” said. “Our amazing restaurant owners and chefs are getting so creative and having fun with their options this year, and that is exciting! The Tasty Awards are created to celebrate the hard work our restaurants do every day,” Montibello said.

The awards ceremony takes place Thursday, Aug. 26, 5:30 p.m., at Barking Dog Ale House, 77 Washington St., Haverhill. Tickets are $20 each.

An organizing committee for the Tasty Awards After Party includes Destination Downtown Haverhill co-founder Jimmy Carbone, whose Craft Haverhill was the impetus behind June’s CiderFeast, and Montibello of Alpha E Consulting.

Participating restaurants, offering weekly or daily specials, include110 Grill, Barking Dog, Barrio’s, Benedetti’s Deli, Biggart’s Ice Cream, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Carbone’s Kitchen, Carter’s Ice Cream, Casa Blanca, Essex Street Grille, Fat Greek, G’s Restaurant, Grande Mexico, Hidden Pig, Kobe Buddha House, Krueger Flatbread & Olivia’s, La Pizza Di Forno, Maria’s Family Restaurant. Napoli’s Pizza, Peddler’s Daughter, Periwinkle Café, River St. Café, Steampunk Station, Stuft, Triana’s Real Mexican, Wang’s Table and Wicked Big Café.

