Free Food, Games, State Police Demonstrations, Vaccinations at Tonight’s National Night Out in Haverhill

Those who want a free COVID-19 vaccination, but haven’t scheduled one have another chance tonight, where they will also receive a $25 Market Basket gift card.

The vaccinations, administered by Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, are only a small part of Haverhill Police Department’s National Night Out. Part of a larger nationwide effort that puts a focus on community policing, there are also free food, games and activities for all ages and demonstrations, including a Massachusetts State Police helicopter fly by.

The event takes place tonight (Tuesday), from 5-8 p.m. at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street.

Taking part during tonight’s National Night Out are giveaways from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill and information about early learning with the Haverhill YMCA. YMCA Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller, a guest yesterday on WHAV’s morning program, explained.

“We will be with the early learning providers, promoting early learning activities, so activities for children under the age of six. We are also going to have some membership information, our fall program information—so gymnastics, swim and ninja, of course, and we will also be sharing information for our pre-school program,” she said.

There will also be opportunities to meet first responders; eat hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream; and enjoy face painting, a magic show, basketball tournaments, live music, inflatable amusements, water park and more.

