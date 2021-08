Haverhill River Bards plan an open mic and readings from the poetry of John Greenleaf Whittier at the poet’s own birthplace.

The special night begins Wednesday Aug. 18, at 6 p.m., with a tour of Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road, Haverhill. Poetry readings follow from 6:30-8 p.m. It is a free in-person event.

Open mic sign-ups will be available on-site and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...