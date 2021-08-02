Campaign Parties Takes Place Wednesday Separately for Councilor Candidates Morrow and Everett

Haverhill City Councilor William J. Macek is the principal speaker this Wednesday when Josiah Morrow official launches his campaign for Haverhill City Council Campaign.

The event takes place Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 5-7 p.m., at Morrow’s home, 38 Columbia Park, Haverhill. Light refreshments will be served. Contributions are welcome, but those who have already donated or cannot do so remain welcome.

Also, Wednesday night, City Council candidate Katrina Hobbs-Everett is having a fundraiser hosted by Matthew Juros, Caroline Pineau and Dougan Sherwood.

The fundraiser begins at 6 p.m., at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate St., Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...