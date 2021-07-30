Haverhill VFW Lorraine Post 29 Donates Water Dispenser to Bedford VA Medical Center

Haverhill Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29 of Haverhill recently arranged with the Edith Nourse Rogers VA Medical Center to provide complimentary water through the clinic.

For the time being, water is being distributed through small water bottles until the Bedford VA clinic sets up the water dispenser.

“Knowing that a lot of our veterans who use the clinic walk to their appointments, the VFW is honored to be able to provide this water for all our veterans. Those who walk to their appointments, or those who would simply just like a nice cold bottle of water,” said Junior Vice Commander Keith Gopsill. He mentioned the VFW is working on the logistics so that the clinic will always be will supplied with water, especially on really hot and humid days.

Commander Shawn Watkins said the VFW is committed to serving our veterans and their families by any means necessary.

“One of the strongest supports a veteran will receive is likely from another veteran. There is an instant connection and bond that is unexplainable. With that, organizations like the VFW become a critical resource for the veteran community. The Haverhill VFW is an example of that. Whether it’s sponsoring a water dispenser, serving meals or caring for the graves of our fallen, no one does more than the VFW,” Watkins said. He added he is thankful for the partnership between the VA and the VFW. “Although it may just be water. It is actually more than that when you look at the bigger picture,” he said.

Officials called the VA clinic essential for veterans. They urged those with a history of military service to contact the VA and see if they are eligible for VA healthcare. To learn more, veterans may visit va.gov.

To learn more about VFW Post 29 or becoming member, the Post may be reached by calling 978-373-1900.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...