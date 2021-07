A free basketball clinic is coming soon to the Haverhill YMCA.

Haverhill High School Boys Basketball Team and Coach Souleymane Wane offer the clinic Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St.

There are only limited spaces available. Those interested may register at the Welcome Center or by calling 978-374-0506. Attendees receive a free tek shirt.

