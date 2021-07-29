Rosa Kicks Off School Committee Re-Election Campaign with Video

Haverhill School Committeeman Richard J. Rosa kicked off his re-election campaign recently with a video announcement.

During his first term on the School Committee, Rosa said, he has been a strong advocate for special education, athletics, repairing school buildings, increased technology and equal opportunity for all students to reach their potential.

“Right after election day, I got to work. I listened, and I learned a lot thanks to the help of many people who care about Haverhill’s children,” he said in the video.

Rosa served as the vice-chairman of the School Committee during the height of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. He also has served on the School Committee’s finance, athletics, policy and transportation subcommittees and various district negotiating teams that settled union contracts.

He said he kept his promise to “listen, learn and never let politics get in the way of doing what is best for students, teachers, and taxpayers.”

Rosa also dismissed, what he called, “the naysayers who don’t believe in Haverhill.” He said, “Unfortunately, I also learned that there are still too many people who say, ‘Haverhill can’t do this, or Haverhill can’t do that,’” Rosa said, adding, “I disagree. I believe Haverhill can.”

Rosa, a licensed attorney for more than 25 years, is the co-founder of Haverhill-based Buyers Brokers Only. He graduated from Northeastern University’s School of Journalism in 1991 and New England School of Law in 1995.

Rosa married his wife Anne nearly 24 years ago, and they are parents to 19-year-old twin boys, Richard Jr. and Philip.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...