Haverhill Police Plan Expanded ‘National Night Out’ Next Tuesday, Aug. 3

Haverhill Police plan an expanded National Night Out this year with State Police demonstrations, food, games, activities for all ages and even a vaccination clinic next Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The free event takes place from 5-8 p.m. at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street. It is part of a larger nationwide effort that puts a focus on community policing.

There will be opportunities to meet first responders; eat hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream; and enjoy face painting, a magic show, basketball tournaments, live music, inflatable amusements, water park and Massachusetts State Police helicopter fly by.

The city will also partner with Greater Lawrence Family Health Center to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...