Propane Gas Leak Forces Preventative Evacuation of About 10 West Newbury Families

About 10 West Newbury families were evacuated Monday afternoon after a work crew using construction equipment struck an underground propane tank.

West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said West Newbury Fire were dispatched around noon to Daley Drive for a report of a gas leak. West Newbury Police and Fire worked to evacuate about 10 families in the area out of, what they called, “an abundance of caution.”

A crew from Townsend Energy was able to secure the leak and residents were able to return to their homes by 10 p.m.

West Newbury Fire was assisted by Amesbury Assistant Fire Chief Dave Mather, West Newbury Emergency Management, West Newbury Water Department and Town Manager Angus Jennings. A crew from the Groveland Fire Department assisted at the scene. The Newburyport Fire Department provided station coverage.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...