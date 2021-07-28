Haverhill Firefighting Museum Welcomes Chili Cookoff Entrants, Taste Testers

It’s time to perfect your chili recipe and make it an award-winning delight.

Haverhill Firefighting Museum is having its Annual Chili Cookoff Saturday, Oct. 23, from 6-9 p.m., at the museum, 75 Kenoza Ave. Haverhill. Prizes will be awarded for Best Individual, Business and First Responder.  The audience will be the judge.

General admission is $10 and includes tasting, balloon pop and door prizes. There will also be a silent auction and cash bar.

For more information or to register, call Cynthia Graham at  978-994-1854 or Patricia Graham at 978-835-1565.

