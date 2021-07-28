All But Two Contenders for Haverhill Elected Office Return Signatures by Deadline; Others are Certified

All but two of Haverhill’s electoral candidates that took out nomination papers returned them with the required signatures by yesterday’s deadline.

Only William Evans Jr. and Theodore Gaiero Jr., both who pulled papers late for School Committee runs, declined to return them. Haverhill Assistant City Clerk James Blatchford told WHAV the city’s Board of Registrars certified all other candidates—three for mayor, 18 for City Council and four for School Committee.

While three candidates for mayor typically would trigger a preliminary election Tuesday, Sept. 14, City Council Vice President Colin F. LePage will decide by Aug. 12 whether to pursue a challenge against Mayor James J. Fiorentini or continue seeking re-election to the City Council. Haverhill Patrolman Guy Cooper, who was the first candidate for mayor to announce his plans this election cycle, also remains in the race.

On the City Council, Councilors Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien and William J. Macek are not seeking re-election. Other incumbents seeking re-election, in order of pulling papers, are City Council President Melinda E. Barrett and Councilors Timothy J. Jordan, Michael S. McGonagle, Joseph J. Bevilacqua, Thomas J. Sullivan and John A. Michitson. Council challengers are former City Councilor Kenneth Quimby, former candidate Fred Simmons, Tomas Michel, previous candidate Katrina Hobbs-Everett, William Taylor, Josiah Morrow, Dee Jacobs O’Neil and Catherine Rogers.

Those running for School Committee are incumbents, in order of taking out papers, Richard J. Rosa, Maura Ryan-Ciardiello and Paul A. Magliocchetti. The only challenger is Miguel Andres Quinones.

The final election takes place Tuesday, Nov. 2.

