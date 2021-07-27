Plans for 66 Over-55 Homes in East Haverhill to be Delayed; Councilors Hear Separate Tax Plans

Plans to build 66 detached condominium homes on a more than 54-acre parcel in East Haverhill will not be heard by the Haverhill City Council tonight to allow the developer to meet with neighbors to address concerns.

Attorney Michael J. Migliori, representing the developer, asked for a delay until Oct. 5.

The project, to be known as “Fox Hollow,” would be built at Snowcrest Farm and restricted to residents age 55 and older. It is being proposed as a “flexible” development, which allows a “density bonus” in the number of homes over the typical maximum when open space is preserved. Migliori told councilors in an earlier letter 69% of the land would remain open space. He added 35 single-family homes would be allowed by right in a conventional subdivision. With the bonus, 42 would be allowed and a waiver is sought to build the 24 remaining homes.

Fierce opposition from East Haverhill neighbors killed plans in 2018 to convert a former East Broadway sand pit into 30 single-family homes for those 55 and over. Migliori also represented developer Larry Smith at the time.

In unrelated business, city councilors are expected to approve separate property tax break to aid the redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s School into 36 market rate apartments and new construction of a three-story building at 42 Lafayette Square with 13 apartments.

The first tax increment financing plan affects parcels at 56 Oak Terrace and 26 Broadway. There will be 28 studio apartments, estimated to be rented at $1,450 a month, and eight one-bedroom apartments, estimated to rent at $1,700 a month.

The new Lafayette Square building would be comprised of six studios and seven one-bedroom apartments. There will also be commercial space on the first floor. Rents would be similar to the St. Joseph’s project.

Councilors approved special permits for both projects—in June 2020 and last October—after hearing from Jonathan Cody, manager of Atlantis Investments.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m., remotely and in the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill. As a public service, WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

