Elder Services of M.V. and North Shore Plans 25th Annual Golf Classic Sept. 14

Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore is having its 25th Annual Golf Classic in September with a $25,000 Hole-in-One grand prize and $10,000 putting contest.

The Classic takes place Tuesday, Sept. 14, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Haverhill Golf and Country Club. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast and there is a lunch and awards ceremony at 1:30 p.m. There is an individual entry fee of $185 and $700 for a foursome. Registration includes green fees and cart, usage of practice facility and raffle. Register online at esmvgolf.org.

Established in 1974, Elder Services’ mission is to ensure that choices of programs and services are available and accessible to meet the diverse needs and changing lifestyles of older adults. The organization serves more than 40,000 individuals annually.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...