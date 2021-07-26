Today’s Obituaries: Chris Otero, 21, Victim of July 16 Auto Accident

Chris Otero, 21, of Haverhill, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained as the result of an automobile accident on July 16 at Lowell General Hospital.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of Jaime Otero and Francisca Then. He was raised and educated in Haverhill and was a graduate of Haverhill High School, class of 2017, and attended Northern Essex Community College.

Otero was employed as a delivery driver for Giovanni’s Restaurant in Haverhill for the past four years. He enjoyed his job and all the people he worked with.

He was a loving son, brother, cousin and friend. He was a special young man with a gentle soul and did not possess a bad bone in his body. He cherished his family, his friends and all living things.

He is survived by his mother with whom he lived, Francisca Then, of Haverhill, and his father, Jaime Otero; brothers, Jaime Otero Jr., and Alexander Then; and several loving, aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.

Funeral services are private. Arrangements are by Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill.

