Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Raffling off Billy Joel Aug. 4 Concert Tickets

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill wants to put a little music in your summer. The club is conducting a fundraising raffle for the upcoming Billy Joel concert at Fenway Park.

Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Javier Bristol was a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program.

“We made it very easy. You just go to our website haverhillbgc.org and right on the home page there’s a button that says Billy Joel Raffle, and you just click on the button you purchase your tickets,” he said.

Bristol said the pricing is $10 for one ticket and $20 for three. “And the way it works, once you buy your ticket on the website, Melissa, our development director, will give you a call, give you a ticket number and she will put your name on all the raffle tickets, and she will do the drawing and put it up on July 30,” he explained.

Bristol says the Aug. 4 concert was originally scheduled for last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Raffle tickets may be purchased at haverhillbgc.org and the winner will be announced on the Haverhill Boys and Girls Club Facebook page on Friday July 30.

All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.

