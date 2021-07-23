Tomorrow, Learn About Finding Your Way Before the Digital Age

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing wants the younger set to know what it was like before digital bits replaced printed pages.

The museum is offering special presentation tomorrow, July 24, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., called “Atoms to Bits: Printed Products Before the Digital Era.” There are road maps before they were replaced by GPS, Yellow Pages before Google search, correspondence when it was letter writing and other examples.

The Museum is located at 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill, Massachusetts. There’s more information at museumofprinting.org.

