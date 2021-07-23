Macek, Haverhill’s Longest Serving City Councilor, Not Seeking Re-Election; Higher Office Possible

Haverhill’s longest serving city councilor under the city’s current form of government is making it official he won’t be a candidate for re-election this fall. He, however, is not ruling out higher office.

Councilor William J. Macek, often called the “dean” of the Council, has been elected to 13 two-year terms over two stints on the legislative body.

“I’m not going to be running for re-election to the City Council. I’m not running for any local office this time. It doesn’t mean that I’m not thankful and appreciative of all the support I received,” he said.

Macek said his retirement from the City Council doesn’t mean he won’t continue working for Haverhill’s progress. “I have some interest in looking forward on how I can continue to serve the people in Haverhill, in my city,” he explained.

He said he has become known most for hearing resident concerns and working behind the scenes to address them. Should Rep. Andy X. Vargas choose to run for state Senate next year, Macek said, he would consider continuing his legacy providing constituent services as Haverhill’s next state representative.

“One of the most enjoyable things I do as a city councilor and I want to still try to be that person that can help people that are having problems,” he explained.

Any decision on whether to seek a Beacon Hill post is still far off. “I want to make sure it’s a good fit for me and that I can serve the city,” he explained.

Macek was first elected to the City Council in 1982 and served between 1984 and 1992 and again from 2004 to now.

Macek is also a lawyer, practicing business and family law. Since 2006, Macek has been owner of WPKZ, Fitchburg, 1280 AM and 105.3 FM. Previously Macek owned WMOO FM, Derby, Vt. and WIKE, Newport, Vt. between 2001 and 2005 and WINQ, Winchester, N.H. between 1991 and 2000. He founded Macek and Co. real estate in 1976.

