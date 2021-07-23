I-495 Construction Update: Daytime Lane Closings This Week for Road Widening, Paving

As steel rebar is placed on the new southbound bridge along Interstate 495 in Haverhill, state transportation officials plan daytime lane closings all week for work on related elements.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports there will be single right lanes close on I-495 southbound. between exits 108 and 106, Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., each day for roadway widening and paving work.

There will also be single right lane closings on Route 97, Broadway, westbound over I-495 Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., each day for highway lighting cabinet and conduit installation.

Drivers should expect delays. Work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

The twin bridge replacement project over the Merrimack River is expected to be complete next year.

